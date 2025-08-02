'World War Z' resurfaces on streaming platforms: Where to watch
World War Z, the 2013 zombie thriller starring Brad Pitt, is trending again on streaming platforms.
The film—Pitt's highest-grossing with over $540 million at the box office—just broke into Paramount+'s global top 10 in August 2025.
Directed by Marc Forster, it follows Pitt as a former UN investigator racing to stop a worldwide zombie outbreak.
Where does 'World War Z' land on review sites?
Even though World War Z was a box office hit, reviews have always been mixed.
It sits at 67% with critics and 72% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and holds a solid IMDb score of 7/10.
Fans love its fast-paced action and wild zombie scenes, but some wish it stuck closer to Max Brooks's original book.
Streaming availability in August 2025
As of August 2025, World War Z is super easy to find online. In India, you can watch it on Netflix, Prime Video, or Jio Hotstar.
In the US, it's available to rent/buy via Amazon Video and Apple TV—proof that this zombie flick still has global staying power.