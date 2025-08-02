'World War Z' resurfaces on streaming platforms: Where to watch

Even though World War Z was a box office hit, reviews have always been mixed. It sits at 67% with critics and 72% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes , and holds a solid IMDb score of 7/10. Fans love its fast-paced action and wild zombie scenes, but some wish it stuck closer to Max Brooks's original book.

Streaming availability in August 2025

As of August 2025, World War Z is super easy to find online. In India, you can watch it on Netflix, Prime Video, or Jio Hotstar.

In the US, it's available to rent/buy via Amazon Video and Apple TV—proof that this zombie flick still has global staying power.