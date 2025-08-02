Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' beats 'Liger,' 'Kushi'
Vijay Deverakonda's new film "Kingdom" just had a massive opening, pulling in ₹17 crore on its first day—outperforming his earlier hits like "Liger" and "Kushi."
The Telugu spy action thriller dropped on Thursday and is already making headlines, though not everyone agrees about how good it actually is.
Mixed reviews for film
People are split: some loved the gripping first half and Deverakonda's performance, while others felt the second half didn't quite land.
Critics echoed this mix of praise for the visuals and action, but called out the film for being a bit too ambitious.
Still, "Kingdom" has scored a 6.3/10 on IMDb—a noticeable step up from Deverakonda's recent films.
More about the film
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, "Kingdom" follows an ordinary guy who takes on corruption in a high-stakes political setting.
Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev join Deverakonda in key roles, bringing some extra depth to the story.