Next Article
Radhika Sarathkumar's mother Geetha Radha (86) passes away
Entertainment
Geetha Radha, mother of popular Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar, has died at 86 after a period of declining health.
Radhika shared a video featuring memorable moments with her mother.
Last rites to be held today
Geetha's last rites are set for today (Monday, September 22, 2025) at Besant Nagar Crematorium in Chennai. Family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry are gathering to pay their respects.
As the widow of veteran actor MR Radha and a respected figure in Tamil cinema herself, Geetha leaves behind a lasting legacy that many in the industry are honoring with warm tributes.