Radhika Sarathkumar's mother Geetha Radha (86) passes away

Last rites to be held today

Geetha's last rites are set for today (Monday, September 22, 2025) at Besant Nagar Crematorium in Chennai. Family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry are gathering to pay their respects.

As the widow of veteran actor MR Radha and a respected figure in Tamil cinema herself, Geetha leaves behind a lasting legacy that many in the industry are honoring with warm tributes.