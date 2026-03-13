Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' to stream on JioHotstar Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Radikaa Sarathkumar is back in the spotlight with Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil comedy-drama where she plays a bold village elder.

The film hits theaters on February 20, 2026, and is expected to stream on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium in late March 2026, so you can catch it at home soon after its big-screen run.