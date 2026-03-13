Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' to stream on JioHotstar
Entertainment
Radikaa Sarathkumar is back in the spotlight with Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil comedy-drama where she plays a bold village elder.
The film hits theaters on February 20, 2026, and is expected to stream on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium in late March 2026, so you can catch it at home soon after its big-screen run.
Cast and crew of the film
Thaai Kizhavi brings together Singam Puli, Arul Doss, and Bala Saravanan alongside Radikaa.
With music by Nivas K Prasanna and visuals from Vivek Vijayakumar, the movie promises some lively village vibes.
If you're curious about Radikaa's feisty new role, check out the teaser on YouTube for a quick glimpse!