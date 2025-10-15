Raghav Juyal lands role in SRK's 'King' after 'BoB' success
Raghav Juyal is getting a lot of love for his role in Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, but he almost turned it down.
He recently shared that he thought the part was too minor and just comic relief—a summary of his own words: "just a small part cracking jokes"—but director Aryan Khan convinced him to give it a shot.
Now, that leap of faith has paid off—he's landed a role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
Streaming now on Netflix, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.
The series stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli, with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor.
It follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya) as he navigates the wild ups and downs of Bollywood, mixing comedy with drama for a fresh take on the industry.