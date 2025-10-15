Raghav Juyal lands role in SRK's 'King' after 'BoB' success Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Raghav Juyal is getting a lot of love for his role in Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, but he almost turned it down.

He recently shared that he thought the part was too minor and just comic relief—a summary of his own words: "just a small part cracking jokes"—but director Aryan Khan convinced him to give it a shot.

Now, that leap of faith has paid off—he's landed a role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.