'Ramayana: Part 2': How Raghav Juyal prepared for Meghnad role

Juyal expressed his excitement about playing Meghnad in Part 2. However, he chose to keep the details of his character interpretation private for now.

He said, "How I am approaching the character and interpreting his different facets, is something I would like to keep between Nitesh (Tiwari, director) Sir and me for now."

"It is a very personal process, and I wouldn't want to reveal too much before the film reaches the audience."