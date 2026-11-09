'Ramayana: Part 2': How Raghav Juyal prepared for Meghnad role
What's the story
Raghav Juyal, who was introduced as Ravana's son Meghnad in Ramayana: Part 1, will have a bigger role in the sequel. The upcoming film will focus on the war between Rama's army and Ravana's forces in Lanka. One of the most awaited battles is Meghnad's iconic fight with Lakshman, which also leads to Hanuman's quest for the Sanjeevani herb. In an interview with Variety India, Juyal spoke about his preparation for this pivotal role.
Character interpretation
'It is a very personal process, and I wouldn't want...'
Juyal expressed his excitement about playing Meghnad in Part 2. However, he chose to keep the details of his character interpretation private for now.
He said, "How I am approaching the character and interpreting his different facets, is something I would like to keep between Nitesh (Tiwari, director) Sir and me for now."
"It is a very personal process, and I wouldn't want to reveal too much before the film reaches the audience."
Director's brief
Tiwari wanted to bring out the 'yodha' through my eyes
Juyal revealed that director Tiwari was specific about the intensity he wanted from him.
"Nitesh Sir's brief was that Meghnad is an extremely powerful 'yodha' (warrior), almost as powerful as Ravana himself. He was the one who brought the war to a standstill."
"He also struck Lakshman, leaving him unconscious and eventually leading to the need for Sanjeevani. Meghnad is also the master of 'mayavi shaktiyan,' so Nitesh Sir specifically wanted me to bring that power alive through my eyes."
Character depth
Tiwari 'wanted a certain glint, an almost evil intensity'
Juyal also revealed that Tiwari wanted him to convey Meghnad's 'mayavi' powers through his eyes.
"He wanted a certain glint, an almost evil intensity and fire in my eyes. If you notice my glimpse in Part 1, there is a certain intensity in my eyes that he had specifically asked me to bring out."
This suggests that Meghnad's powers will be expressed not just through action sequences but also through Juyal's expressions and screen presence.