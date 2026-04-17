Raghavendra returns in 'Second Case of Seetharam' on Prime Video
Entertainment
If you're into crime thrillers, Second Case of Seetharam just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
Vijay Raghavendra returns as Inspector Seetharam, diving back into intense investigations.
The movie hit theaters in February and is now available to stream in five languages, so you can pick your favorite.
'Second Case of Seetharam' earns 1.58cr
Directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the film follows Seetharam as he unravels a string of chilling murders in the mysterious town of Anegadde. It's a sequel to Seetharam Benoy: Case No. 18.
The movie pulled in ₹1.58 crore at the box office within just 16 days.
Raghavendra's sharp performance and strong support from Gopal Krishna Deshpande and Usha Bhandari make this one worth checking out if you're up for a gripping whodunit.