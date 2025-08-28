'Raghu Dakat': Dev's 'Joy Kali' is out now Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

The first track from the upcoming Bengali film Raghu Dakat, "Joy Kali," just landed.

Dev stars as Raghu—a passionate devotee of Maa Kali—while the song's intense vibe is powered by Rathijit Bhattacharjee's music and vocals from Ishan Mitra, Shreya Bhattacharjee, and Rathijit Bhattacharjee.

Sohini Sarkar and Roopa Ganguly also make appearances in the video.