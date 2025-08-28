'Raghu Dakat': Dev's 'Joy Kali' is out now
The first track from the upcoming Bengali film Raghu Dakat, "Joy Kali," just landed.
Dev stars as Raghu—a passionate devotee of Maa Kali—while the song's intense vibe is powered by Rathijit Bhattacharjee's music and vocals from Ishan Mitra, Shreya Bhattacharjee, and Rathijit Bhattacharjee.
Sohini Sarkar and Roopa Ganguly also make appearances in the video.
More than just a song
"Joy Kali" isn't just a catchy tune—it captures Raghu's spirit as a fiery devotee of Maa Kali.
The song blends spiritual energy with themes of rebellion, while Sarkar and Ganguly add extra emotional punch to its visuals.
Release date and other details
Raghu Dakat is set to hit theaters on October 22, right during Durga Puja celebrations this year.
Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee and produced by SVF Entertainment alongside Dev Entertainment Ventures, it'll be one of this festive season's big releases.