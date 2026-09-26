'Hunkkaar': Why playing evil godman was 'painful' for Raghubir Yadav

Yadav said, "It (the character) was the opposite of my thoughts, life and ideologies, so I felt like doing it. Sometimes, one should play characters that are completely opposite of you."

"It was painful," he admitted.

"But if you only do things that you enjoy, there is no fun. Takleef ka jo maza hai, woh bhi ek alag tarah ka anubhav hai (To feel the pain as an artiste is also a different experience)."