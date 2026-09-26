'Hunkkaar': Why playing evil godman was 'painful' for Raghubir Yadav
What's the story
Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, known for his likable roles, recently took on a challenging character in the new web series Hunkkaar: The Roar. He plays an evil godman named Baapji, a role that has surprised the audience. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yadav revealed why he chose to play such an unrelatable character and how it was "very painful" for him.
Role selection
Yadav felt doing such a role was important
Yadav said, "It (the character) was the opposite of my thoughts, life and ideologies, so I felt like doing it. Sometimes, one should play characters that are completely opposite of you."
"It was painful," he admitted.
"But if you only do things that you enjoy, there is no fun. Takleef ka jo maza hai, woh bhi ek alag tarah ka anubhav hai (To feel the pain as an artiste is also a different experience)."
Role criteria
How Yadav chooses his roles
Yadav has played various characters in his decades-long career.
About his selection criteria over the years, he said, "It should be something I have never done before. It should challenge me. I don't enjoy if I am able to do it easily."
"Doobne mein maza aata hai mujhe," he added.
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About 'Hunkkaar'
The series also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aneet Padda, Rajesh Sharma, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
It revolves around a 17-year-old girl who accuses a powerful spiritual leader of sexual assault, setting off a legal battle involving the police, lawyers, media, and the leader's followers.