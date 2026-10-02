Raghubir Yadav recalls Doordarshan days amid TV's 'worsening' situation

Yadav reminisced about the old Doordarshan days, saying, "Everyone was working sincerely on the show. I enjoy working sincerely and this is also my weakness."

"In those days, there was a lot of hard work put in in every department."

"There were only 26 episodes of Mungerilal, but people still remember the show."

"The reason for this is that everyone used to work unitedly as a team. Director, writer, and others used to work together."