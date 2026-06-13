Survived on ₹2.5 a day: Raghubir Yadav recalls early struggles
What's the story
Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav recently opened up about his early struggles in the industry. The actor, who plays Pradhan ji in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat, revealed that he survived on just ₹2.5 a day during his initial days. He also spoke about spending nearly two decades away from home as he navigated through the uncertain world of showbiz.
Actor's perspective
Yadav on his journey
In an interview with ABP Live, Yadav said, "Acting is not easy, but it is enjoyable. People call it a struggle, but I never considered my life a struggle." He added that every art form requires practice and learning. "Even today, I feel there is so much left to learn. For me, life has always been a school, a place of learning."
Career beginnings
When he left home for theater
Yadav's academic journey took an unexpected turn when he was pressured to pursue science. Realizing he wouldn't clear his board examinations, he left home with a friend and ended up in Lalitpur. There, he joined a theater company run by actor Annu Kapoor's father for just ₹2.5 a day. "We would buy flour and tomatoes, make rotis and chutney and survive," he recalled.
Actor's evolution
A promise to his father
Despite the hardships, Yadav doesn't harbor any bitterness toward that period. He sees it as foundational to his understanding of the medium. It was during this time that he learned Urdu, improved his diction, and immersed himself in artistic pursuits. He also wrote a letter to his father after leaving home, promising not to disgrace the family. He briefly returned after six months but left again when a relative quipped, "We thought we'd only see you on a cinema screen."
Actor's philosophy
His thoughts on failure
Yadav has a unique perspective on failure. He considers failing in science as one of the greatest blessings of his life. "Had I not failed, I might never have become an actor," he said. Interestingly, a few years ago, Rohit Roy shared an inspiring video featuring Yadav where he said, "What is a struggle? There is no struggle in life." "This is not struggle; this is your hard work, and you are learning with it."
Career highlights
His journey to success
Yadav is best known for his roles in films like Salaam Bombay, Lagaan, Peepli Live, Piku, and Newton. He first gained fame with the Doordarshan show Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne in 1989. Despite the struggles he faced early on, Yadav has carved out a successful career in Indian cinema and continues to be a respected figure in the industry.