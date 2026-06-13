Survived on ₹2.5 a day: Raghubir Yadav recalls early struggles

Actor's evolution

A promise to his father

Despite the hardships, Yadav doesn't harbor any bitterness toward that period. He sees it as foundational to his understanding of the medium. It was during this time that he learned Urdu, improved his diction, and immersed himself in artistic pursuits. He also wrote a letter to his father after leaving home, promising not to disgrace the family. He briefly returned after six months but left again when a relative quipped, "We thought we'd only see you on a cinema screen."