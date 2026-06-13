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Home / News / Entertainment News / Survived on ₹2.5 a day: Raghubir Yadav recalls early struggles
Survived on ₹2.5 a day: Raghubir Yadav recalls early struggles
Raghubir Yadav spoke about his early struggles

Survived on ₹2.5 a day: Raghubir Yadav recalls early struggles

By Isha Sharma
Jun 13, 2026
12:55 pm
What's the story

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav recently opened up about his early struggles in the industry. The actor, who plays Pradhan ji in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat, revealed that he survived on just ₹2.5 a day during his initial days. He also spoke about spending nearly two decades away from home as he navigated through the uncertain world of showbiz.

Actor's perspective

Yadav on his journey

In an interview with ABP Live, Yadav said, "Acting is not easy, but it is enjoyable. People call it a struggle, but I never considered my life a struggle." He added that every art form requires practice and learning. "Even today, I feel there is so much left to learn. For me, life has always been a school, a place of learning."

Career beginnings

When he left home for theater

Yadav's academic journey took an unexpected turn when he was pressured to pursue science. Realizing he wouldn't clear his board examinations, he left home with a friend and ended up in Lalitpur. There, he joined a theater company run by actor Annu Kapoor's father for just ₹2.5 a day. "We would buy flour and tomatoes, make rotis and chutney and survive," he recalled.

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Actor's evolution

A promise to his father

Despite the hardships, Yadav doesn't harbor any bitterness toward that period. He sees it as foundational to his understanding of the medium. It was during this time that he learned Urdu, improved his diction, and immersed himself in artistic pursuits. He also wrote a letter to his father after leaving home, promising not to disgrace the family. He briefly returned after six months but left again when a relative quipped, "We thought we'd only see you on a cinema screen."

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Actor's philosophy

His thoughts on failure

Yadav has a unique perspective on failure. He considers failing in science as one of the greatest blessings of his life. "Had I not failed, I might never have become an actor," he said. Interestingly, a few years ago, Rohit Roy shared an inspiring video featuring Yadav where he said, "What is a struggle? There is no struggle in life." "This is not struggle; this is your hard work, and you are learning with it."

Career highlights

His journey to success

Yadav is best known for his roles in films like Salaam Bombay, Lagaan, Peepli Live, Piku, and Newton. He first gained fame with the Doordarshan show Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne in 1989. Despite the struggles he faced early on, Yadav has carved out a successful career in Indian cinema and continues to be a respected figure in the industry.

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