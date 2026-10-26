Rahman says he takes 'Ramayana' criticism, discusses Zimmer collaboration
Entertainment
AR Rahman is taking the criticism of his songs for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana in stride, especially the buzz around Mangal Rang.
He told Hindustan Times, "People often criticize first and apologize later."
Rahman also opened up about collaborating with Hans Zimmer on the project.
Rahman wants 5-language 'Ramayana' score
Rahman said he wanted to move beyond his past hits and create something new for Ramayana: music that feels alive and connects with today's listeners, across five languages.
He described his creative process as flowing like a river, focused on innovation rather than repeating old formulas.