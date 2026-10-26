Rahman's 'Mangal Rang' for 'Ramayana' draws mixed online reactions
Entertainment
AR Rahman's new song Mangal Rang for the film Ramayana is getting mixed reactions online.
The track, meant for Lord Rama and Sita's wedding scene, features qawwali-inspired music, something many listeners feel doesn't match the traditional vibe of the epic.
Some fans are comparing it to Rahman's earlier songs like Kun Faya Kun, while others wish it had more classic Indian instruments and Sanskrit lyrics to fit the story better.
'Ramayana' hits theaters November 5 2026
Despite all the buzz around the song, Ramayana: The Rise of Legend is still one of this year's most awaited movies.
With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, it's set to hit theaters on November 5, 2026.