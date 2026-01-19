'Rahu Ketu' struggles at box office; earns under ₹5cr in 3 days
"Rahu Ketu," the new comedy starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, had a tough opening weekend, collecting just about ₹4.5 crore since its Friday release.
Despite some big names behind it—director Vipul Vig and producers Zee Studios and BLive Productions—the film didn't quite meet expectations.
A slow start with small gains
The movie opened to only ₹1 crore on Day 1 with low audience turnout, but picked up a bit on Day 2 with a 60% jump, earning ₹1.6 crore.
By the end of Sunday, total collections reached around ₹4.5 crore.
Facing budget pressure and tough competition
With a reported budget of ₹25 crore, "Rahu Ketu" has recovered just a fraction so far. Plus, it's already competing with "Happy Patel," and "Border 2" is hitting theaters soon—which could make things even harder for this comedy's box office run.
The cast also includes Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Manu Rishi Chadha.