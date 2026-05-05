Rai wins NCLT approval to arbitrate dispute with Eros International
Entertainment
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai just got the green light from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to settle his dispute with Eros International through arbitration.
The tribunal called out Eros for trying to dodge the arbitration clause they'd both agreed on, making it clear that contracts and their fine print really do matter.
NCLT calls Eros claims misleading
The NCLT bench said Eros's claims of oppression and mismanagement were basically a cover to avoid arbitration.
After looking at the whole situation, they found these claims were misleading and meant to sidestep the process.
This ruling sends a strong message: stick to your contract's dispute rules or risk getting called out in court.