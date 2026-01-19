'Raid' director Raj Kumar Gupta to direct Junglee Pictures's next
What's the story
Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, known for his work on the Raid franchise, has been roped in by Junglee Pictures to direct a new project. The studio is known for producing films like Badhaai Ho and Raazi. Gupta's recent film, Raid 2, is one of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood theatrical releases of 2025.
Project details
Gupta's upcoming project to enter casting stage soon
The untitled film has completed its scripting phase and is set to enter the casting stage soon, reported Variety. The project will be a collaboration between Gupta's grounded storytelling style and Junglee Pictures's commitment to content-driven cinema. Vineet Jain, MD of The Times Group (Junglee's parent company), said that this partnership reflects their intention to work with filmmakers who contribute to purposeful, impact-driven cinema.
Director's statement
Gupta and Junglee Pictures's vision for the film
Gupta said, "I've always been drawn to narratives grounded in reality that also have the ability to connect with audiences on a larger canvas." "This film is conceived as a hard-hitting, immersive, engaging and entertaining theatrical experience. Junglee Pictures has a strong legacy of backing thoughtful, content-led cinema, making this collaboration feel like a natural alignment." Myra Karn, the producing partner added that this collaboration is special and she feels honored to be part of this "dream team."
Studio's history
Junglee Pictures's legacy and upcoming projects
Junglee Pictures, which launched with Dil Dhadakne Do, has a history of producing successful films such as Talvar, Badhaai Do, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Their 2025 lineup includes Haq and the Malayalam-language film Ronth, both of which have been critically acclaimed during their theatrical and streaming releases.