'Raid' director Raj Kumar Gupta to direct Junglee Pictures's next

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta , known for his work on the Raid franchise, has been roped in by Junglee Pictures to direct a new project. The studio is known for producing films like Badhaai Ho and Raazi. Gupta's recent film, Raid 2, is one of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood theatrical releases of 2025.

Project details Gupta's upcoming project to enter casting stage soon The untitled film has completed its scripting phase and is set to enter the casting stage soon, reported Variety. The project will be a collaboration between Gupta's grounded storytelling style and Junglee Pictures's commitment to content-driven cinema. Vineet Jain, MD of The Times Group (Junglee's parent company), said that this partnership reflects their intention to work with filmmakers who contribute to purposeful, impact-driven cinema.

Director's statement Gupta and Junglee Pictures's vision for the film Gupta said, "I've always been drawn to narratives grounded in reality that also have the ability to connect with audiences on a larger canvas." "This film is conceived as a hard-hitting, immersive, engaging and entertaining theatrical experience. Junglee Pictures has a strong legacy of backing thoughtful, content-led cinema, making this collaboration feel like a natural alignment." Myra Karn, the producing partner added that this collaboration is special and she feels honored to be part of this "dream team."

Advertisement