Raina announces season 2 of 'India's Got Latent' despite controversy

Raina details legal fallout and edits

Raina opened up about how the backlash affected his team, sharing that he felt uneasy about a video involving their venue owner's family.

Even though he didn't make any comments in the controversial episode, he still faced legal trouble and had to apologize after police got involved.

He also defended fellow comedian Apoorva Makhija and mentioned that multiple remarks were removed: only one line stayed in.

Despite everything, Raina remains hopeful about what's next for the show.