Raina announces season 2 of 'India's Got Latent' despite controversy
Comedian Samay Raina just announced Season two of his show India's Got Latent during his recent stand-up special.
This comes after the first season stirred up controversy over a joke by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, leading to criticism and several FIRs against the comedians.
Still, Raina is looking forward to returning with both a wild version and a more online-friendly edit.
Raina details legal fallout and edits
Raina opened up about how the backlash affected his team, sharing that he felt uneasy about a video involving their venue owner's family.
Even though he didn't make any comments in the controversial episode, he still faced legal trouble and had to apologize after police got involved.
He also defended fellow comedian Apoorva Makhija and mentioned that multiple remarks were removed: only one line stayed in.
Despite everything, Raina remains hopeful about what's next for the show.