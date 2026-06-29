Raina clip from 'India's Got Latent' draws Chaturvedi criticism online
A 2024 clip from comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has resurfaced, causing a stir online.
In the video, Raina jokes that a contestant should "repay you by indulging sexually" for his girlfriend's emotional support after she left due to her father's minor heart attack.
The audience and panelists laughed at the time, but now many are calling it out as sexist.
Former MP and Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the clip on X, criticizing Netflix India and YouTube for promoting "this trash misogynistic content masked as humor."
Raina backlash spotlights Indian comedy sexism
Raina has faced similar criticism before, including backlash over jokes about Kusha Kapila's divorce on earlier episodes.
This latest controversy is being compared to the recent "₹370 biryani" incident involving Pranit More, where an audience member suggested women owe favors in return for expenses, leading to public apologies and job loss.
Many feel these moments highlight ongoing issues with sexism in Indian comedy.