Raina clip from 'India's Got Latent' draws Chaturvedi criticism online Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

A 2024 clip from comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has resurfaced, causing a stir online.

In the video, Raina jokes that a contestant should "repay you by indulging sexually" for his girlfriend's emotional support after she left due to her father's minor heart attack.

The audience and panelists laughed at the time, but now many are calling it out as sexist.

Former MP and Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the clip on X, criticizing Netflix India and YouTube for promoting "this trash misogynistic content masked as humor."