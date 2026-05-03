Raina Pal trade barbs on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Pal urges clean comedy, Raina responds

Sunil Pal didn't hold back, joking about Samay's use of profanity and calling for a return to "clean comedy."

Samay fired back in good humor, referring to Sunil Pal's videos/comments in his comeback.

Despite their past disagreements, both comedians kept things light, making sure the audience was in on the joke and leaving everyone thoroughly entertained.