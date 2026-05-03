Raina Pal trade barbs on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Entertainment
Comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal turned their real-life feud into laughs on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma and streaming now on Netflix.
Their playful roast, packed with clever digs and quick comebacks, has quickly gone viral, with fans loving how the duo poked fun at each other's styles.
Pal urges clean comedy, Raina responds
Sunil Pal didn't hold back, joking about Samay's use of profanity and calling for a return to "clean comedy."
Samay fired back in good humor, referring to Sunil Pal's videos/comments in his comeback.
Despite their past disagreements, both comedians kept things light, making sure the audience was in on the joke and leaving everyone thoroughly entertained.