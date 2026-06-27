Raina transforms for Ali's partition drama 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' role

Raina sings Rahman track, recalls displacement

Raina connects deeply with the film's story, since his own Kashmiri Pandit family also faced displacement in the 1990s.

He even sings a track for the movie (composed by AR Rahman), adding to his growing list of musical credits from Jigra and The Archies.

Praised as "brilliant" by Naseeruddin Shah (who also gave a shoutout to his dance moves), Raina wants to resume his Hindustani classical training and eventually wants to dabble in screenwriting, clearly aiming for a well-rounded journey in cinema.