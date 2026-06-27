Raina transforms for Ali's partition drama 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' role
Vedang Raina, who broke out with The Archies, is back in Imtiaz Ali's Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga as Keenu, a Sikh teen forced to leave his home.
To really get into character, he dropped muscle weight and immersed himself in Sikh culture.
Raina sings Rahman track, recalls displacement
Raina connects deeply with the film's story, since his own Kashmiri Pandit family also faced displacement in the 1990s.
He even sings a track for the movie (composed by AR Rahman), adding to his growing list of musical credits from Jigra and The Archies.
Praised as "brilliant" by Naseeruddin Shah (who also gave a shoutout to his dance moves), Raina wants to resume his Hindustani classical training and eventually wants to dabble in screenwriting, clearly aiming for a well-rounded journey in cinema.