Raina's 'India's Got Latent 2' moment recalls Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Comedian Samay Raina got real about his family's past as Kashmiri Pandits on India's Got Latent 2.

When a contestant mentioned apple orchards, Raina responded with, Hamara toh bahut kuch tha (We had a lot of things), hinting at the loss his family faced during the 1990 exodus.

He lightened the mood by joking with Munawar Faruqui, sparking laughter and making the moment go viral.