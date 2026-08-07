Raina's 'India's Got Latent 2' moment recalls Kashmiri Pandit exodus
Entertainment
Comedian Samay Raina got real about his family's past as Kashmiri Pandits on India's Got Latent 2.
When a contestant mentioned apple orchards, Raina responded with, Hamara toh bahut kuch tha (We had a lot of things), hinting at the loss his family faced during the 1990 exodus.
He lightened the mood by joking with Munawar Faruqui, sparking laughter and making the moment go viral.
Raina says Kashmiri Muslims helped grandfather
Raina has often spoken about how his family escaped Kashmir during the insurgency, sharing that Kashmiri Muslims helped his grandfather when militants targeted him.
This heartfelt TV moment adds another layer to his ongoing conversation about identity and history.
Catch it now on YouTube and Netflix.