Raj Kundra cleared to travel abroad amid 6,600cr GainBitcoin probe
Raj Kundra just got the green light from a Mumbai court to travel overseas between June 7 and July 27, even though he is caught up in the massive ₹6,600 crore GainBitcoin money-laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to block his trip, worried he might not come back, but the court pointed out there is no sign he has misused bail before and his Look Out Circular was already canceled.
Raj Kundra must return if charged
Kundra can visit six cities, including Dubai, Tokyo, and Los Angeles, but if the case reaches the stage of framing of charges while he is away, he has to return right away.
The ED claims Kundra got 285 bitcoins tied to an alleged scam run by Amit Bhardwaj.
In April 2024, authorities also provisionally attached assets worth ₹97.79 crore linked to him.