Raj Kundra cleared to travel abroad amid 6,600cr GainBitcoin probe Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Raj Kundra just got the green light from a Mumbai court to travel overseas between June 7 and July 27, even though he is caught up in the massive ₹6,600 crore GainBitcoin money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to block his trip, worried he might not come back, but the court pointed out there is no sign he has misused bail before and his Look Out Circular was already canceled.