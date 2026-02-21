'Raja Hindustani': King collaborates with Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal
King just dropped his sixth album, "Raja Hindustani," and it's packed with collabs featuring icons like Kumar Sanu, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rekha Bhardwaj.
Released under Warner Music India, the album brings together eight tracks blending classic and modern vibes.
Album tracklist and where to listen
The album features "Kamaal Hai," followed by songs like "Jo Ishq Hua" (with Shriya Pilgaonkar in a Jaipur-shot video), "Maza Pyaar Karne Mein" with Kumar Sanu, and more.
It wraps up with King's solo number "Aahista Aahista."
If you're curious to listen, it's already streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
King's heartfelt take on collaborating with his childhood idols
For King, working alongside these legendary voices is personal: "Their voices shaped how I understood melody, emotion and storytelling. To now share songs with them isn't just a collaboration, it feels like a full-circle moment."