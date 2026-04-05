Raja Ravi Varma sets modern Indian art record at ₹167.20cr
Entertainment
Raja Ravi Varma's Yashoda and Krishna just sold for a huge ₹167.20 crore at Saffronart's Mumbai auction, bought by Cyrus S Poonawalla of Serum Institute.
This sets a new high for modern Indian art and spotlights how much Varma's work still means today.
Lithographs popularized Varma's Yashoda and Krishna
The artwork captures a sweet moment between Yashoda and little Krishna, blending Indian mythology with real-life warmth thanks to Varma's European-inspired techniques.
By printing his art as lithographs, Varma made these scenes a familiar part of everyday culture, so it's no surprise that the rare original sparked such intense bidding.