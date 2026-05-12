'Raja Shivaji' records lowest daily collection; India net crosses ₹70cr

The historical drama Raja Shivaji , featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, has entered its second week with a significant drop in earnings. Despite a strong start and weekday collections being compensated by weekend numbers, the film's earnings have dipped again after the second weekend surge. On its 11th day (Monday), it recorded its lowest collection so far at ₹2.4 crore net.

Collection details 'Raja Shivaji' has minted ₹70.65 crore net in India The film, which was released in Hindi and Marathi, collected ₹2.4 crore on its 11th day across 3,775 shows, per Sacnilk. This includes ₹0.5 crore from the Hindi version and ₹1.9 crore from the Marathi version. The drop is a staggering 64.7% from Sunday's net collection of ₹6.8 crore. With this, Raja Shivaji's India gross collections have reached ₹83.8 crore and India's net collection stands at ₹70.65 crore.

Collection breakdown Looking at film's collection in numbers The film opened to decent numbers, collecting ₹3.35 crore (Hindi) and ₹8 crore (Marathi) on its first day. It saw a steady rise in collections over the next few days, with net collections of ₹3.4 crore (Hindi) and ₹7.15 crore (Marathi) on Day 2, and ₹4.25 crore (Hindi) and ₹7.75 crore (Marathi) on Day 3. However, it witnessed a drop in earnings from Day 4 onwards with the lowest collection recorded on Day-11 at just under ₹2.5cr across both versions!

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