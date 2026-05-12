'Raja Shivaji' records lowest daily collection; India net crosses ₹70cr
What's the story
The historical drama Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, has entered its second week with a significant drop in earnings. Despite a strong start and weekday collections being compensated by weekend numbers, the film's earnings have dipped again after the second weekend surge. On its 11th day (Monday), it recorded its lowest collection so far at ₹2.4 crore net.
Collection details
'Raja Shivaji' has minted ₹70.65 crore net in India
The film, which was released in Hindi and Marathi, collected ₹2.4 crore on its 11th day across 3,775 shows, per Sacnilk. This includes ₹0.5 crore from the Hindi version and ₹1.9 crore from the Marathi version. The drop is a staggering 64.7% from Sunday's net collection of ₹6.8 crore. With this, Raja Shivaji's India gross collections have reached ₹83.8 crore and India's net collection stands at ₹70.65 crore.
Collection breakdown
Looking at film's collection in numbers
The film opened to decent numbers, collecting ₹3.35 crore (Hindi) and ₹8 crore (Marathi) on its first day. It saw a steady rise in collections over the next few days, with net collections of ₹3.4 crore (Hindi) and ₹7.15 crore (Marathi) on Day 2, and ₹4.25 crore (Hindi) and ₹7.75 crore (Marathi) on Day 3. However, it witnessed a drop in earnings from Day 4 onwards with the lowest collection recorded on Day-11 at just under ₹2.5cr across both versions!
Star power
Everything to know about 'Raja Shivaji'
Apart from Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan and Jitendra Joshi. The film was written and directed by Deshmukh himself. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The film is the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time despite opening to mixed reviews.