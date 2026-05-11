Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns over ₹81cr in 10 days

Riteish Deshmukh 's historical drama Raja Shivaji is performing well at the box office . Released on May 1, the film has reportedly earned over ₹81cr in India after a successful run of 10 days. The movie saw a significant jump in its second Sunday (Day 10), raking in over ₹6cr. Deshmukh has excelled as a writer, director, and actor with this project.

Box office details 'Raja Shivaji' witnessed a jump of 21.4% on Sunday On its 10th day, Raja Shivaji added ₹6.8cr net to the total earnings from 4,063 shows. This is a 21.4% increase from Saturday's net earnings of ₹5.6cr, according to Sacnilk. The film's India net collection has now reached ₹68.25cr, while the gross collection stands at ₹81cr.

Collection breakdown Day-wise collection of both versions The film, which celebrates the bravery of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, was released in Hindi and Marathi. While the Hindi version performed decently, the Marathi version set new records. India net day-wise collection for both versions is as follows: Day 1 (Hindi): ₹3.35cr; (Marathi): ₹8cr; Day 2 (Hindi): ₹3.4cr; (Marathi): ₹7.15cr; Day 3 (Hindi): ₹4.25cr; (Marathi): ₹7.75cr; Day 4 (Hindi): ₹1.35cr; (Marathi): ₹4.25cr and so on. Finally, on Day 10, both versions combined earned over ₹6 crore net.

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