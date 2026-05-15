Riteish's 'Raja Shivaji' crosses ₹90cr in India

The film's second week saw a significant drop in collections, with an estimated total of ₹24cr. This is nearly a 50% decrease from its first-week earnings of around ₹52.65cr. Despite this dip, Raja Shivaji has surpassed the lifetime collection of the female-led Marathi blockbuster Baipan Bhari Deva, which grossed an estimated ₹90.5cr worldwide during its theatrical run.

Future prospects

On track to become highest-grossing Marathi film

With its latest achievement, Raja Shivaji is now on track to reach the coveted ₹100cr mark. If it does, it will become only the second Marathi film in history to achieve this feat after Sairat. Directed by Deshmukh and based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film has been well-received by audiences and critics alike.