Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' grosses ₹60cr in 7 days
What's the story
Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious project, Raja Shivaji, has crossed the ₹50cr net mark at the box office. The film earned around ₹4cr on its seventh day (Thursday), taking its total collection to an impressive ₹52.65cr so far. The India gross stood at ₹62.42cr. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it has performed decently at the box office since its release on May 1.
Collection details
Looking at film in numbers
The film opened with strong double-digit numbers and maintained a solid hold over its first weekend. However, it couldn't sustain the momentum on its first Monday and saw a dip in collections. The Hindi version collected around ₹1.25cr with 9% occupancy across 3,958 shows, while the Marathi version raked in about ₹2.75cr with 25% occupancy from 2,170 shows.
Cast details
More about 'Raja Shivaji'
The film features a high-profile ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt as the formidable antagonist Afzal Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as Shivaji's elder brother Shambhu. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, Bhagyashree as the influential Jijabai, and Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹75-100cr. With the ongoing trend, it's expected to build an overall respectable total.