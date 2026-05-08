'Raja Shivaji' box office collection

Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' grosses ₹60cr in 7 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:35 am May 08, 202610:35 am

What's the story

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious project, Raja Shivaji, has crossed the ₹50cr net mark at the box office. The film earned around ₹4cr on its seventh day (Thursday), taking its total collection to an impressive ₹52.65cr so far. The India gross stood at ₹62.42cr. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it has performed decently at the box office since its release on May 1.