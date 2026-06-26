'Raja Shivaji' hits Netflix after May 1 theatrical release Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh's epic historical drama Raja Shivaji just dropped on Netflix, so you can now catch it from your couch.

After its big theatrical release on May 1, 2026, and lots of buzz for its visuals and performances, Netflix announced the streaming launch with the poster line: Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje.

You can watch it in both Marathi and Hindi.