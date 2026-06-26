'Raja Shivaji' hits Netflix after May 1 theatrical release
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's epic historical drama Raja Shivaji just dropped on Netflix, so you can now catch it from your couch.
After its big theatrical release on May 1, 2026, and lots of buzz for its visuals and performances, Netflix announced the streaming launch with the poster line: Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje.
You can watch it in both Marathi and Hindi.
News18 praises Deshmukh with 3.5 stars
The film brings together a star lineup: Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, and even a special cameo by Salman Khan.
Critics like News18 gave it 3.5 stars, especially appreciating Riteish's subtle and steady take as Shivaji, saying his quiet intensity really gives the story heart.