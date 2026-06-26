Rajamouli and Yarlagadda reveal 'Baahubali' costs in 'Baahubali: The Torchbearer' Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

The Netflix series Baahubali: The Torchbearer (released today) pulls back the curtain on just how tough making Baahubali really was.

Director S.S. Rajamouli openly said if he'd known the budget would reach ₹400 crore for both parts, he might've thought twice.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda described scrambling for funds right before shoots, while Prabhas shared that daily costs hit ₹25 lakh, leaving them ₹70 crore short by release day.