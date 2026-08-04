Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' 1st non-English film shot entirely in IMAX
SS Rajamouli is taking things up a notch with Varanasi, which will be the first non-English film shot entirely in IMAX.
Hitting theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027, the movie stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Expect an epic adventure that jumps from Varanasi to Antarctica, Africa, and even Ancient Rome.
'Varanasi' 80% filmed post-production underway
About 80% of Varanasi is already filmed, including major IMAX action scenes. The last bits are being wrapped up in Hyderabad and should finish by Dasara.
The story spans from 512 CE to 2071, with meteors, an ancient kingdom, and underground caves, so post-production is happening side-by-side to keep things on track.
Rajamouli says the teaser was all about showing off the film's huge scale without revealing the story for now.