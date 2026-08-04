Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' 1st non-English film shot entirely in IMAX

About 80% of Varanasi is already filmed, including major IMAX action scenes. The last bits are being wrapped up in Hyderabad and should finish by Dasara.

The story spans from 512 CE to 2071, with meteors, an ancient kingdom, and underground caves, so post-production is happening side-by-side to keep things on track.

Rajamouli says the teaser was all about showing off the film's huge scale without revealing the story for now.