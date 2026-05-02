Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' includes 20-minute 'Ramayana' inspired sequence, April 7 2027
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's next film, Varanasi, is making waves for its 20-minute Ramayana-inspired sequence.
Revealed by producer S.S. Karthikeya at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, the movie stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.
Mark your calendars: Varanasi hits theaters on April 7, 2027.
Karthikeya says 'Varanasi' links India Mexico
At the event, Karthikeya highlighted how Varanasi explores cultural links between India and Mexico, pointing out that both share epic stories rooted in history (think Aztec/Mayan legends and Indian epics like Ramayana).
The film promises a fresh mix of mythology and time travel across centuries, aiming to show how family values and traditions connect us all.