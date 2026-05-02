Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' includes 20-minute 'Ramayana' inspired sequence, April 7 2027

Karthikeya says 'Varanasi' links India Mexico

At the event, Karthikeya highlighted how Varanasi explores cultural links between India and Mexico, pointing out that both share epic stories rooted in history (think Aztec/Mayan legends and Indian epics like Ramayana).

The film promises a fresh mix of mythology and time travel across centuries, aiming to show how family values and traditions connect us all.