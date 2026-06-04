Rajan to play Chiranjeevi's daughter in Kolli's upcoming action entertainer
Entertainment
Anaswara Rajan, a fresh face from cinema, is set to play Chiranjeevi's daughter in director Bobby Kolli's upcoming action entertainer.
It's her first time working with the legendary actor, and the team picked her because she brings both innocence and real emotional depth to the role.
Kolli says father daughter bond central
Kolli explained that Anaswara's age matches the character, making her performance feel honest and warm.
The father-daughter bond is central to the movie's story, promising a mix of heartfelt drama and classic action, something fans of Chiranjeevi will recognize from his earlier iconic roles.