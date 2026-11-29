Salman Khan gets notice in pan masala ad case
What's the story
The Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission's circuit bench has issued notices to superstar Salman Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala over an allegedly misleading advertisement. The case was brought to light by Jodhpur resident Gajendra Kumar. He alleged that the advertisement made false claims about the product's ingredients and promoted its consumption through an attractive portrayal featuring Khan as its brand ambassador.
Ingredient controversy
Kumar questioned saffron, cardamom claims
According to a Hindustan Times report, Kumar questioned how a pan masala pouch priced between ₹5 and ₹10 could contain saffron, which costs around ₹4 lakh per kg.
He alleged that the product was advertised as containing ingredients such as saffron and cardamom and promoted with the tagline "Jashn Ka Tashan."
The petition also argues that such advertisements could encourage addictive habits among young people and contribute to tobacco-related illnesses, including oral cancer.
Signature scrutiny
Signatures on documents submitted by Khan were not genuine: Petitioner
Kumar has also questioned the authenticity of signatures on documents submitted by Khan before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Jodhpur.
He claimed that the signatures on the actor's vakalatnama and other documents did not match and weren't genuine.
The petitioner had earlier sought Khan's personal appearance and forensic examination of the disputed signatures by a forensic science laboratory, which was rejected by the district commission.
The next hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2027.
Legal defense
Khan's legal team responds to allegations
In response to the allegations, Khan's legal team has argued that he only endorsed a silver-coated cardamom product and not pan masala.
They also contended that the consumer panel lacks jurisdiction over this dispute.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court has granted temporary relief to the superstar by issuing an interim stay on ongoing consumer commission proceedings while it reviews his plea challenging the maintainability of Kumar's complaint.