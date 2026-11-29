According to a Hindustan Times report, Kumar questioned how a pan masala pouch priced between ₹5 and ₹10 could contain saffron, which costs around ₹4 lakh per kg.

He alleged that the product was advertised as containing ingredients such as saffron and cardamom and promoted with the tagline "Jashn Ka Tashan."

The petition also argues that such advertisements could encourage addictive habits among young people and contribute to tobacco-related illnesses, including oral cancer.