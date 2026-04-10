Rajasthan HC grants Khan interim relief in Rajshree Elaichi case
Entertainment
Salman Khan just got interim relief from the Rajasthan High Court over his endorsement of Rajshree Elaichi.
The case started after a complaint claimed his ads were actually promoting pan masala in disguise.
For now, the court has paused the ongoing consumer-forum proceedings in this case.
Khan's team denies pan masala claim
Khan's team says he only promoted silver-coated elaichi, not pan masala, and denies any misleading ads.
The High Court agreed to put things on hold and asked the complainant for a response.
The next hearing is set for May 12, 2026, so nothing moves forward until then.