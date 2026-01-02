Can 'Bads of Bollywood' star Rajat Bedi save 'Don 3'?

Farhan Akhtar 's much-awaited film Don 3 has been making headlines for a while now, and not for good reasons. Lead star Ranveer Singh became the latest to exit the project, following Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey . Now, reports suggest that The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is being considered as a replacement for Massey's role. A source told Hindustan Times that Akhtar is interested in casting Bedi for an important role in the franchise's third installment.

Role changes Massey's exit and potential replacements Massey reportedly quit Don 3 due to concerns about his character's depth and the need for a transformation. While there were rumors of Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda being considered as replacements, the makers have not confirmed any new casting decisions. The third installment is a crucial project for Akhtar, who has helmed two successful films in the franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. However, the makers' plan to relaunch the series has been facing roadblocks.

Casting news Bedi's potential casting in 'Don 3' Bedi, who recently returned to the limelight with his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025), is being eyed for a pivotal role originally intended for Massey. A source close to the development told HT that Akhtar and Bedi are planning to meet around mid-January at their Khar office in Mumbai. This meeting could potentially lead to an official casting announcement. The breakout star could help shine some positive buzz on the project.