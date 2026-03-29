'BB 18' fame Rajat Dalal ties the knot; see photos

Rajat Dalal, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18 and The 50, has tied the knot with his girlfriend. He shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony on Sunday. Dressed in traditional attire, both the groom and bride looked ecstatic. The couple was seen posing against a picturesque river backdrop in the photos. However, Dalal has chosen not to reveal his wife's identity.

Wedding wishes Dalal also posted a video announcing new beginnings Dalal also shared a video message on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, he said, "Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu (I'm about to begin a new chapter of my life)." He added, "The way all of you have given me love and support, and helped me come so far in life, I'm truly grateful. My younger brothers, elder brothers, please give me your blessings."

Congratulations Several celebrities congratulated Dalal Dalal's co-contestant from The 50, Nikki Tamboli, congratulated him with a message that read, "Congratulationsssssssssssssss @rajat_9629 so so hapyyyyyyyyyy for youuuuuuuuuu...... STAY BLESSED." Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) also sent his best wishes by commenting, "Bhot bhot mubarak mera bhai." Urvashi Dholakia wrote, "Many Many congratulations to the both of you." Kashish Kapoor from Bigg Boss 18 expressed shock and happiness with an enthusiastic message saying, "Tffffff????? You're married !!!! Wtff!!! Omg!!! Congratulations !!!"

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