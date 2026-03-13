Rajendra Prasad's 'MGR' joke backfires; Tamil actors' body reacts

The South Indian Film Artistes's Association (SIAA) didn't hold back: General Secretary Vishal called the remarks "shocking and repelling," and President Nassar said every Tamilian would feel hurt by them. They emphasized that praising one star shouldn't mean putting down another.

Prasad issues apology

After the backlash, Prasad released a video apologizing. He explained he meant no disrespect and actually considers MGR "the God of Tamil cinema."

Admitting his words were out of line, he added, "I sincerely apologize for my words, and I assure you that I will not repeat this again."