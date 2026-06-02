Rajesh reveals ₹120cr debt after backing 'Hero' 'Doctor' 'Ayalaan'

Sivakarthikeyan reportedly lost ₹55cr on films

Rajesh explained that COVID-19 delays and rising loan interest pushed his debt even higher, despite Doctor being a hit.

Even Sivakarthikeyan reportedly lost ₹55 crore on these movies.

Reflecting on his experience, Rajesh said he learned filmmaking is much tougher than it looks: "I thought I knew everything ... but I realized making movies is not as easy as it seems."

Still, he's moving forward. He'll soon make his acting debut in Angikaaram alongside Nandita Swetha and Radhika Sarathkumar.