Rajesh reveals ₹120cr debt after backing 'Hero' 'Doctor' 'Ayalaan'
Producer Kotapadi J Rajesh has opened up about landing in ₹120 crore in debt after backing Sivakarthikeyan's films: Hero, Doctor, and Ayalaan.
Originally associated with 24am Studios, these projects were later taken over by Rajesh.
He shared that box office failures and huge delays, especially with Ayalaan, made things worse.
Sivakarthikeyan reportedly lost ₹55cr on films
Rajesh explained that COVID-19 delays and rising loan interest pushed his debt even higher, despite Doctor being a hit.
Even Sivakarthikeyan reportedly lost ₹55 crore on these movies.
Reflecting on his experience, Rajesh said he learned filmmaking is much tougher than it looks: "I thought I knew everything ... but I realized making movies is not as easy as it seems."
Still, he's moving forward. He'll soon make his acting debut in Angikaaram alongside Nandita Swetha and Radhika Sarathkumar.