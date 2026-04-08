Rajinikanth and Haasan on set clip rebuts AI extras rumors Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are teaming up on screen for the first time in nearly 47 years, and fans can't wait.

Rumors were flying that their promo video used AI extras, but a new behind-the-scenes clip shows both legends fully involved on set with director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh Ravichander, plus real extras, not digital ones.

The footage even ends with a genuine moment between the two stars, making it clear this project is all heart.