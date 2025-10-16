Rajinikanth to reunite with director Sundar C after 28 years?
What's the story
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is reportedly in talks with director Sundar C to collaborate on a new film. If this pans out, then it will be their first project together since the 1997 blockbuster Arunachalam. The new venture is reportedly expected to begin after Rajinikanth wraps up Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, which releases on June 12, 2026.
Project details
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Kamal Haasan
Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, recently spoke about his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan. India Today quoted him saying, "I am doing a film for Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies." "But the director for the film, the storyline, and our characters are yet to be finalized." Haasan also confirmed their collaboration at an award show.
Director's ventures
'Arunachalam' was a box office hit
Arunachalam, written by Crazy Mohan, featured Rajinikanth in dual roles opposite Soundarya and Rambha. Meanwhile, Sundar C is currently working on Mookuthi Amman 2 with Nayanthara reprising her role as the goddess. The film reportedly has a budget of ₹100 crore and also stars Regina Cassandra, Meenal, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles.