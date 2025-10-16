Rajinikanth to reunite with director Sundar C after 28 years?

Project details

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Kamal Haasan

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, recently spoke about his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan. India Today quoted him saying, "I am doing a film for Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies." "But the director for the film, the storyline, and our characters are yet to be finalized." Haasan also confirmed their collaboration at an award show.