Rajinikanth fans garland posters, pour milk for 'Jailer 2' release

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hit theaters on Thursday, October 15, 2026, and fans truly made it a party.

Across India and even in Dubai, people garlanded his posters, poured milk over them (classic Rajini fan move), set off fireworks, and played drums outside cinemas.

Some theaters in Dubai were packed by 3am with fans chanting Rajinikanth's name and dancing to dhol beats, proof that the superstar's appeal is as strong as ever.