Rajinikanth is writing his life story, confirms daughter Soundarya

Rajinikanth is officially working on his autobiography, and his daughter Soundarya just made it public.

She says the book will trace his journey from being a Bengaluru bus conductor to becoming a superstar, sharing those big moments fans have always wondered about.

As Soundarya puts it, the book will "narrate the important turning points in his life that people are curious to know."