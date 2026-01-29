Rajinikanth is writing his life story, confirms daughter Soundarya
Rajinikanth is officially working on his autobiography, and his daughter Soundarya just made it public.
She says the book will trace his journey from being a Bengaluru bus conductor to becoming a superstar, sharing those big moments fans have always wondered about.
As Soundarya puts it, the book will "narrate the important turning points in his life that people are curious to know."
What's inside the autobiography?
The book covers Rajinikanth's 51-year film career across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada—and even Hollywood.
Expect stories from every stage of his life: early days on busses, rise to fame in Kollywood, and plenty of behind-the-scenes moments.
How's he writing it?
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that Rajinikanth wrote every day during Coolie's last schedules.
The autobiography promises untold stories—straight from the legend himself.