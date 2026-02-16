Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' delayed to August 2026?

Superstar Rajinikanth has returned to Chennai after wrapping up the shoot for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Videos of his arrival at the airport went viral on social media on Monday, where he was seen interacting with fans. Meanwhile, multiple reports suggest that the film's release may be pushed from June to August.

Release date change 'Jailer 2' release date pushed to August? Earlier, Rajinikanth had announced the release date of Jailer 2 as June 12, 2026. However, recent reports indicate that the release has been pushed by two months to August 12, 2026. The makers are yet to confirm this change. The film is a sequel to Jailer, which was released three years ago and featured Rajinikanth as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian alongside Ramya Krishnan, who played his wife.

Cast and crew Meet the cast of 'Jailer 2' Jailer 2 will reportedly see the return of actors Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, who had cameo roles in Jailer. Shivarajkumar has also confirmed his participation in the sequel. Other expected cast members include Shah Rukh Khan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Vinayakan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mithun Chakraborty. Malayalam actor Anna Raajan is also part of the film's ensemble cast.

