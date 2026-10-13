Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' eyes massive opening; earns ₹22cr in advance

Directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth reprising his role as the iconic cop "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The movie is also packed with special appearances from actors across various industries such as Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jackie Shroff.