Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' eyes massive opening; earns ₹22cr in advance
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Jailer, titled Jailer 2, is creating a buzz ahead of its worldwide release on Thursday. Advance bookings for the film started over the weekend, and ticket sales have been picking up pace since then. As per Sacnilk, the movie has already sold tickets worth a whopping ₹37.89cr for its first four days.
Star cast
'Jailer 2': Cast and crew
Directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth reprising his role as the iconic cop "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian.
The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
The movie is also packed with special appearances from actors across various industries such as Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jackie Shroff.
Market analysis
'Jailer 2' dominates advance ticket sales in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is leading the advance booking charts for Jailer 2, with Chennai emerging as a key market. The film has also seen significant demand in Kerala and Karnataka.
However, compared to Rajinikanth's previous films like Coolie and Jailer, the ticket-buying frenzy seems relatively subdued.
Bookings in Salem are yet to open due to a dispute over terms and conditions, per Variety India.
International sales
Overseas pre-sales surpass $1 million mark
Overseas, the pre-sales for Jailer 2 have crossed the $1 million mark, with the US market contributing significantly.
Despite the relatively restrained expectations compared to Rajinikanth's earlier films, trade circles believe this could work in Jailer 2's favor.
The film is expected to gain momentum in advance bookings in Tamil Nadu as more people adopt a "wait and watch for reports" approach before buying tickets.
On Day 1 alone, it has earned ₹21.56cr in India, with Chennai leading at ₹4.82cr.