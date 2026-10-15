Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' 1st-show in Chennai sees family and fans
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer 2, had a lively first-day, first-show screening at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai, where his family (including daughter Aishwarya, wife Latha, and former son-in-law Dhanush) showed up to support him.
The event felt more like a festival than just a movie screening, with fans and Rajinikanth's grandsons joining the celebration.
'Jailer 2' draws huge crowds
Jailer 2 isn't just another release; it marks a big moment for Rajinikanth fans.
The film drew huge crowds and lots of excitement, highlighting just how much love there still is for the superstar.