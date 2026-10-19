Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' collects ₹42.35cr Monday across India, ₹242.25cr total
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is still crushing it in theaters, pulling in ₹42.35 crore across India just on Monday.
That brings its total domestic earnings to a massive ₹242.25 crore so far, with most of the love coming from Tamil audiences and solid support from Telugu and Hindi fans too.
'Jailer 2' nets nearly ₹200cr weekend
Dropping on October 15, Jailer 2 made waves right out of the gate, racking up nearly ₹200 crore over its first weekend alone.
The film kicked off with ₹59.7 crore on Thursday and kept momentum through Sunday, thanks to Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian alongside a star-studded cast.
With numbers like these, it looks set to cross the ₹300 crore mark in no time.