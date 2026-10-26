Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' nears ₹400 cr at Indian box office
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is racing toward a huge milestone, pulling in nearly ₹398.70 crore at the Indian box office since its October 15 release.
The film grabbed ₹22.32 crore this past Sunday alone and is just shy of the big ₹400 crore mark, making it one of this year's biggest hits.
'Jailer 2' top grosser Tamil 2026
Jailer 2 kicked off with a massive ₹59.7 crore on day one and rode the Dussehra holiday wave to collect ₹334.35 crore in its first week.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie follows Muthu (Rajinikanth) as he faces off against idol smugglers once again.
Thanks to Rajinikanth's star power and a gripping story, it's now the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.