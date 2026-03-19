Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' to begin shooting in April 2026
Entertainment
Rajinikanth just confirmed that Thalaivar 173, his next big Tamil film produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, starts shooting in April 2026.
The movie celebrates RKFI's decades-long history and their decades-long friendship between these two cinema legends.
Film aiming for Pongal 2027 release
Thalaivar 173 is shaping up to be a crowd-pleasing commercial entertainer, now directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, following the exit of director Sundar C.
Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, and the film is aiming for a Pongal 2027 release.
These kinds of mega collaborations are what set South Indian cinema apart, mixing creative control with fan power to deliver blockbusters that keep audiences coming back.