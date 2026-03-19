Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' to begin shooting in April 2026

Film aiming for Pongal 2027 release

Thalaivar 173 is shaping up to be a crowd-pleasing commercial entertainer, now directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, following the exit of director Sundar C.

Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, and the film is aiming for a Pongal 2027 release.

These kinds of mega collaborations are what set South Indian cinema apart, mixing creative control with fan power to deliver blockbusters that keep audiences coming back.