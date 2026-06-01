Rajkumar backs Charan for National Award for 'Peddi' role Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is rooting for Ram Charan to snag a National Award for his role in the upcoming sports drama Peddi.

He told India Today, "I was just saying this to Ram Charan sir that he should get a National Award for this. I'm actually praying for that." Showing genuine support and excitement.