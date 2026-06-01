Rajkumar backs Charan for National Award for 'Peddi' role
Entertainment
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is rooting for Ram Charan to snag a National Award for his role in the upcoming sports drama Peddi.
He told India Today, "I was just saying this to Ram Charan sir that he should get a National Award for this. I'm actually praying for that." Showing genuine support and excitement.
'Peddi' hits theaters June 4 2026
Rajkumar even compared Charan's shot at the award to Allu Arjun's historic win for Pushpa: The Rise.
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, hits theaters on June 4, 2026 and features a star-studded cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, and Rajkumar himself.
With AR Rahman on music and R Rathnavelu behind the camera, plus Rajkumar actively hyping up the film, anticipation is running high among fans.